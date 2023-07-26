The launch of ECOVACS ROBOTICS of the DEEBOT T20 OMNI was as premium as the vacuum the event was for, with Australian Olympian Dr. Jana Pittman as the special guest and edible treats from the super-hyped Tokyo Lamingtons in Sydney.

The new, antibacterial DEEBOT T20 OMNI, which we will call YIKO (it’s her programmed name!), allows consumers to outsource housework by letting the smart powerhouse cleaner mop, vacuum, and dust your floors with a potential stain removal success rate of up to 99.99%. If purchasers desire, YIKO can also be renamed to whatever the buyer likes.

As for YIKO’s cleaning properties, the hot-water mop washing function heats water to 55℃ to remove oil and dirt from mop pads ensuring a hygienic and antibacterial clean.

With the new innovative features of the DEEBOT T20 OMNI like auto-mop lifting and hot-water mop washing combined with 6,000Pa of suction power alongside a 5200mAh battery, YIKO delivers four hours of cleaning on a single charge and is an all-in-one model that alleviates having to have a separate sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming household appliance.

The new DEEBOT’s capabilities are derived from ECOVACS proprietary innovative technology, which uses structured light and 3D imaging algorithms to apply real-time scanning and detection of millimetre-level avoidance to sidestep any items on the floor you do not want to be picked up by an expensive vacuum like scrunchies, earbuds or small toys.

The Laser Distance Sensors have a scanning range of up to 10m and 7200 Hz and allow for a higher accuracy detection of four times greater than competitors, while TrueMapping 2.0 technology is what allows for DEEBOT T20 OMNI to correctly map the user’s home in minutes.

Additionally, if the DEEBOT recognises a home has missed a couple of cleanings, YIKO has a Housekeeper Mode, which activates a deep clean and can focus on particular rooms.

The longer YIKO is in a home, it learns which areas are prone to dirt and automatically senses when to increase or decrease the suction and water flow.

At the event, ECOVACS Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand Karen Powell commented that the challenge before with some of the older models of competitors was homeowners might not have trusted automatic vacuums to refrain from falling down stairs or eating something they should not whereas, the DEEBOT T20 OMNI puts consumers’ minds ease.

With the arrival of TrueDetect 3D 3.0 obstacle detection and TrueMapping 2.0 mapping technology, buyers will not have to worry about YIKO as the house will be mapped, and spacial awareness will be intact whether buyers are home or not.

According to Dr. Pittman, YIKO is robust and could withstand the attention of her six children like the placing toy dinosaurs on the cleaning machine as it worked.

To ensure the entire cleaning process is seamless, YIKO’s home is the proprietary OMNI station which allows the DEEBOT to empty its dustbag (which lasts 75 days), and wash and dry its mop pads while recharging all at the same time.

Also powered by AI voice control, YIKO can interact with homeowners, which allows for direct commands like spot cleaning or going back to its home.

We will be reviewing the DEEBOT T20 OMNI soon, but if you’d like to purchase the newest addition to the ECOVACS ROBOTICS line, the recommended retail price of $1799 and it is available either online or in-store at select JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Godfreys, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Robot Specialist, Amazon, eBay, or ECOVACS.com/au.