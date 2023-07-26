On the day that Samsung is set to announce their new range of foldable smartphones and watches, archrival Motorola has appointed a former senior Samsung marketing manager with extensive knowledge of the mobile market to run their marketing operation in Australia.

The launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is set for tonight, resulting in a head on marketing battle between Motorola and Samsung, with the Lenovo owned Company also set to launch a new range of watches with health management capability that will go right up against Samsung’s new watches including their new Watch 6.

Danielle Hoppitt who has spent the last 8 years at Samsung, including being responsible for Samsung’s B2b telco marketing and business engagement marketing, is taking on a new role at Motorola at a time when the business is experiencing rapid growth.

During her time at Samsung, she was responsible for mobile lead marketing strategy and planning for key partner account across consumer and business channels, she is just one of a long list of senior marketing staff who have quit Samsung during the past 24 months.

Among those who have quit the South Korean Company in Australia are several senior marketing executives including former head of communications, Shaneze Johnson, as well as former PR Manager Carla Dovgan a senior Public Relations Manager at Samsung who quit to take on a role at Frucor Suntory.

The replacement for Shaneze Johnson, Sarah Prendergast then quit after just a few months in the lead communication role. She was replaced by the current head of communications Matea Rojas who is still in the role.

Also quitting Samsung during COVID, was the company’s CMO Josh Grace along with Samsung’s Head of Digital, Data and Platforms, Mick Armstrong, Head of Media and Partnerships, Beau Curtis and Media and Partnerships Manager, Rebecca Johnson.

According to Motorola General Manager Kurt Bonnici, Daniella brings a wealth of experience to the Lenovo owned business, that is currently taking it right up to Samsung, including in the premium market where Motorola has recently launched their Razr 40 Ultra which has a large front screen and new interactive software that allows users to now manage apps on the front screen, view video without opening the device to get access to the larger screen.

“Daniella knows the mobile business in Australia and I am confident, that with her expertise and knowledge of the mobile marketing space she can deliver new growth for Motorola. We are set to launch new watches with a key partner as well as new affordable premium models that will position Motorola products up against our competitors”.

According to IDC research Motorola is now the #3 mobile phone brand in Australia.

Market share has grown over 50% during the past 18 months.