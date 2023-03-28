HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OLED Display Maker Files For Bankruptcy

OLED Display Maker Files For Bankruptcy

By | 28 Mar 2023

A company formed from the merger of Panasonic and Sony’s OLED businesses has filed for bankruptcy, with liabilities in excess of A$385 million.

Japan’s JOLED was formed in 2015 with a plan to mass-produce OLED panels at a low cost, but has struggled to compete with South Korean and Chinese rivals.

The company will shut two plants in Japan and sack around 80 employees. It’s technology and development operations will be taken over by Apple supplier Japan Display, who will also take on around 100 JOLED workers.

Japan Display plans to “expand and accelerate” in the OLED market.

INCJ, JOLED’s majority owner, had poured over A$1.5 billion into the company.

“We could not expect relevant parties to make additional investments,” INCJ President Mikihide Katsumata said.


150367

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
LG Slaggs Off Both Samsung & Sony OLED TVs To Select Media Group
Sony Drops TV Prices As Samsung Face Up For OLED TV Battle
Apple To Create MicroLED Displays For Devices
LG Display To Launch Large Micro Lens OLED Panels
All OLED TV Panels In Production Are Now Superior OLED EX
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

McIntosh Unleash New Home Theatre Receiver, MHT300
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
KEF Launch THX-Certified Architectural Speakers
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
Millions Of Aussies Already Using ChatGPT
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
Aussie Retail Sales Creep Up In February
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
Premier Doubles Down On Physical Stores After Record Half
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

McIntosh Unleash New Home Theatre Receiver, MHT300
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
  Adding to their formidable reputation through 70-plus years, McIntosh are bringing solid audio to sonic fans, with a 7.2...
Read More