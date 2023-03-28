HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Disney's 7,000 Job Cuts Begin This Week

Disney’s 7,000 Job Cuts Begin This Week

28 Mar 2023

Disney CEO Bob Iger has sent an all-staff memo, laying out the roadmap for the 7,000 job cuts he announced at last month’s earnings call.

According to Iger’s timeline, the first round of job cuts will happen this week, with a larger round in April that will see thousands of employees let go.

The final round of notifications will occur before the start of June.

“The difficult reality of many colleagues and friends leaving Disney is not something we take lightly,” Iger wrote.

“This company is home to the most talented and dedicated employees in the world, and so many of you bring a lifelong passion for Disney to your work here. That’s part of what makes working at Disney so special. It also makes it all the more difficult to say goodbye to wonderful people we care about.

“I want to offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to every departing employee for your numerous contributions and your devotion to this beloved company. ”

 


