McIntosh and Sonus Faber have partnered with respected boating company Wally Yachts to ensure the deep blue sea gets the best premium audio possible.

McIntosh and Sonus faber have not only earned their rep in the luxury home audio space, but also the luxury car audio realm, making the move into marine more than understandable.

As Vice President and General Manager of Automotive and Marine at McIntosh Group Fiore Cappelletto explains, “Entering the marine industry has been top of mind for us for quite some time.

“After gaining experience in the automotive industry paired with our company’s consistent development of quality performance custom installation audio, the time felt right to enter the exhilarating market, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have found a perfect ally in Wally.”