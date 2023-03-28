HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > McIntosh And Sonus Faber Take High-End Audio Out To Sea

McIntosh And Sonus Faber Take High-End Audio Out To Sea

By | 28 Mar 2023

McIntosh and Sonus Faber have partnered with respected boating company Wally Yachts to ensure the deep blue sea gets the best premium audio possible.

McIntosh and Sonus faber have not only earned their rep in the luxury home audio space, but also the luxury car audio realm, making the move into marine more than understandable.

As Vice President and General Manager of Automotive and Marine at McIntosh Group Fiore Cappelletto explains, “Entering the marine industry has been top of mind for us for quite some time.

“After gaining experience in the automotive industry paired with our company’s consistent development of quality performance custom installation audio, the time felt right to enter the exhilarating market, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have found a perfect ally in Wally.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
McIntosh Unleash New Home Theatre Receiver, MHT300
Sonus Faber Meet Maserati For EV GranTurismo
McIntosh Launch Monster New AVR
Sonus Faber Take Premium Sound To The Great Outdoors
Sonus Faber Celebrate Their Premium Roots
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

McIntosh Unleash New Home Theatre Receiver, MHT300
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
KEF Launch THX-Certified Architectural Speakers
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
Millions Of Aussies Already Using ChatGPT
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
Aussie Retail Sales Creep Up In February
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
Premier Doubles Down On Physical Stores After Record Half
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

McIntosh Unleash New Home Theatre Receiver, MHT300
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
  Adding to their formidable reputation through 70-plus years, McIntosh are bringing solid audio to sonic fans, with a 7.2...
Read More