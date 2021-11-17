A serious new software update sees the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2, and Galaxy Watch3 enjoying new features and custom bingos.

Included is the Fall Detection feature, showing hard falls when a wearer is moving.

You can also choose to detect a fall when standing still. Once it detects a fall, it notifies selected contacts so you get assistance ASAP.

Also included is the Group Challenge, so you can add people to a workout challenge, helping everyone stay fit and have fun doing it together, while tracking your pace alongside participants.

The Samsung Health Monitor has also become available on the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3, allowing users to track their heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep and stress.

Then you can customise your watch with 10 additional faces, including the new bold Big Number and Active watch faces, as well as the minimalist Classic face.