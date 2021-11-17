HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Older-Gen Samsung Galaxy Watches Get Watch4 features

Older-Gen Samsung Galaxy Watches Get Watch4 features

By | 17 Nov 2021

A serious new software update sees the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2, and Galaxy Watch3 enjoying new features and custom bingos.

Included is the Fall Detection feature, showing hard falls when a wearer is moving.

You can also choose to detect a fall when standing still. Once it detects a fall, it notifies selected contacts so you get assistance ASAP.

Also included is the Group Challenge, so you can add people to a workout challenge, helping everyone stay fit and have fun doing it together, while tracking your pace alongside participants.

The Samsung Health Monitor has also become available on the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3, allowing users to track their heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep and stress.

Then you can customise your watch with 10 additional faces, including the new bold Big Number and Active watch faces, as well as the minimalist Classic face.

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Aussie Phone Sales Soar: Samsung & Apple, 5G In Demand
Whoops – Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specs Leak Before Launch
CES 2022, Back On. 1600 Exhibitors & We Will Be There
Qualcomm Chips In Half Of Samsung’s New Devices
Samsung Galaxy S22+ Reveals Snapdragon 898 Chip
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

B&W Launch Two New Class-Leading Signature Speakers
Latest News
/
November 17, 2021
/
Seven West Media Upgrade FY22 Guidance
Latest News
/
November 17, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Telstra & Optus Ranging Multiple Smartphones From Banned Chinese Company
Latest News
/
November 17, 2021
/
Michael Dell Kicking Goals In Premier League, Rights Set To Sell For $2bn In US
Latest News
/
November 17, 2021
/
Sonos Devices Now Support DTS Digital Surround
Latest News
/
November 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

B&W Launch Two New Class-Leading Signature Speakers
Latest News
/
November 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Exciting for audiophiles that want serious sound, Bowers & Wilkins have delivered two outstanding new versions of their 705 Signature...
Read More