As the battle between Sound United and Premium Audio heat up a new range of value Polk speakers has been released that will target Klipsch owned by Premium Audio.

Recently Sound United took over Melbourne based distributor Qualifi, as part of the deal Polk was bought back into the Qualifi stable of products to replace Klipsch, within weeks Polk is now talking up a new range of Reserve Series loudspeakers which appear to harness a lot of the Polk Legend flagship Premium speakers but at a significantly lower price.

The Legend Series debuted in 2019 to a lot of praise with the Polk brand set to become a key value brand at audio retailers in Australia now that it is under the direct management of Sound United.

“The Reserve Series use the same custom-made transducers originally developed for Polk’s Legend Series loudspeakers,” said Frank Sterns, president of Polk Audio.

“Featuring the proprietary Pinnacle Tweeter, Turbine Cone midrange and Polk’s latest bass-management and resonance control technologies—PowerPort and X-Port—the Reserve Series delivers against Polk Audio’s signature quality sound at an approachable price,” Sterns added.

Featuring nine models available in matte black, matte white, and walnut woodgrain finish, the Reserve Series is IMAX Enhanced and Hi-Res Audio Certified and compatible. Along with three floor standing models, there are three centre-channel and two bookshelf models plus the R900 wall-and speaker-mountable height module—a Polk Audio first—all designed with matching transducers and consistent voicing.

According to Polk Audio, multiple advanced technologies were developed specifically for the Reserve Series:

Pinnacle Ring Radiator Tweeter Features a finely tuned waveguide, which dramatically improves the dispersion of high frequency energy, ensuring a broad sweet spot, while the critically damped rear-chamber helps defeat unwanted resonances.

Turbine Cone Midrange Combines Polk’s proprietary foam core driver design with moulded Turbine geometry, which dramatically increases stiffness and damping without adding mass.

X-Port Technology Uses a set of closed-pipe absorbers precisely tuned to eliminate unwanted cabinet and port resonances. X-Port is most beneficial to the lower mid-range.

Power Port 2.0 Design Found in the R600 and R700 floor standing models, Power Port 2.0 is a Polk-patented loudspeaker port application that enables bass frequencies to extend more deeply and at higher output levels than traditional ported speakers.

Pricing and launch date for Australia has not been announced yet with insiders tipping pricing around the following.

R100 Bookshelf – $949/pair

R200 Bookshelf – $1,100/pair

R300 Center Channel – $599

R350 Center Channel (slim) – $649

R400 Center Channel – $755

R500 Tower – $899each

R600 Tower – $950 each

R700 Tower – $1,100 each

R900 Height Module – $820/pair