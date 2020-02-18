Nvidia unveils a special edition Cyberpunk 2077 video card

Nvidia and CD Projekt Red have partnered to deliver a limited edition video card that has been custom designed around one of this year’s most anticipated video game releases, Cyberpunk 2077.

The powerful GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU is housed in a custom AL502 aluminium shroud and decorated with Cyberpunk 2077’s signature yellow styling. The top of the line video card also comes wrapped in a collector’s edition Cyberpunk 2077 box.

The catch is that Nvidia is making only 200 of these cards, and they’re not selling them. They’re giving them away. The first opportunity to win one of 77 Cyberpunk 2077 GPUs has opened at GeForce.com while Nvidia says there will be other chances via giveaways and charity auctions in the future.

Cyberpunk 2077 is developed by CD Projekt Red and is due for release on 17 September 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti allows players to better experience new graphical technologies supported by Cyberpunk 2077, such as ray tracing.

“Ray tracing allows us to realistically portray how light behaves in a crowded urban environment,” says Adam Badowski, Head of Studio, CD Projekt Red. “Thanks to this technology, we can add another layer of depth and verticality to the already impressive megacity the game takes place in.”