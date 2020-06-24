HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Automation > Automotive > NVIDIA & Mercedes-Benz Partner For Self-Driving Cars

NVIDIA & Mercedes-Benz Partner For Self-Driving Cars

By | 24 Jun 2020
, ,

Computing component manufacturer, NVIDIA, has partnered with luxury car maker, Mercedes-Benz, for the production of an advanced computing system to run self-driving cars – potentially in fleets as early as 2024.

The next-gen computing system will be based on NVIDIA’s system-on-a-chip Orin tech, which was first revealed in late 2019.

To-line specifications include using less power for the delivery of up to 200 trillion operations per second. 

With a full system software stack, the platform is set to support many self-driving applications, reportedly including complex driver assist systems and driverless parking functions like those seen in Tesla vehicles.

The system is also set to facilitate over-air-software updates on all Mercedes vehicles commencing in four years.

The news will see such Merc cars be updated in a similar fashion to smartphones, as seen with market-leader Tesla in cars.

“By downloading new functions and upgrades from the cloud, we want to continuously bring the system up to date, thereby increasing the value of the vehicle,” states Daimler CEO, Ola Källenius, as per a joint statement with Nvidia.

The NVIDIA Drive system will seek to track a driver’s movements to ensure they’re monitoring the road, in addition to tiredness or drowsiness assessments. Notifications may be made via voice alerts or haptic warnings, differing to car manufacturer preference.

The system will also monitor the external environment, with features preventing someone from opening a door should a passerby of bicyclist be nearby.

The news follows reports Mercedes-Benz parent company, Daimler, has ceased its self-driving car development partnership with BMW.

Further information is available on Daimler’s Newsroom here.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Nvidia acquires SwiftStack
Global Videocard Sales Up As AMD Increases GPU Market Share
Nvidia Moves Conference To Online-Only Amid COVID-19 Concerns
Nvidia Unveils A Special Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Video Card
Nvidia Forecasts Revenue Beyond Estimates Despite Coronavirus
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Two Thirds Of Oz Businesses Have Lost Revenue Due To COVID-19
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2020
/
Turnbull Takes On Trolls
Communication Content Hardware
/
June 24, 2020
/
China Hits Back At Cyberattack Claims
Brands Communication Content
/
June 24, 2020
/
Think Tank Says China’s Backing Of Huawei, ZTE Stifles Innovation
Brands Communication Content
/
June 24, 2020
/
Aussie Tech Tsarina Perkins Shoots Up The Nations Rich List
Brands Communication Content
/
June 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Two Thirds Of Oz Businesses Have Lost Revenue Due To COVID-19
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In the ABS’s June business survey on the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, two thirds of all businesses reported that...
Read More