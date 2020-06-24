HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Desktop PCS > OZ PC Market Cautious After Q1 COVID19 Boom

OZ PC Market Cautious After Q1 COVID19 Boom

By | 24 Jun 2020
, ,

The Australian PC market is forecast to notch an overall decline by year-end despite faring a 5.2% year-on-year lift during Q1 according to latest IDC numbers.

The IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker 2020Q1 reveals over 1.039 million units were purchased (notebooks, desktops, workstations), prompt by a 5.4% year-on-year lift in the commercial sector.

Consumer demand was also relatively strong with 4.9% YoY growth.

Demand for notebooks spiked amidst coronavirus restrictions, up 5.5% YoY with 744,000 shipments.

Desktop purchases were boost by PC updates for Windows 10 migrations at the start of the year, warning amidst coronavirus lockdown measures and consequent supply chain restrictions.

IDC Australia Associate Market Analyst for PC devices, Reynard Lowell, states it’s likely notebooks could surpass other PC segments’ growth in coming months, prompt by workers transitioning between home and office amidst coronavirus safety measures.

The result may prompt declining desktop market share in coming months, accelerated by revamps and new form factors (e.g. ultra-slim notebooks and foldable dual-screen devices).

“We expect increased demand for notebooks to continue well into the second quarter of the year, with lockdowns continuing, more people working from home and migration to online learning,” adds Mr Lowell.

“Furthermore, businesses may realise that notebooks can be as powerful as desktops, with the added benefit of portability, which may be preferable in a post pandemic era, where more companies adopt a more flexible remote work culture.”

Despite the COVID19 prompt market boom, the industry is forecast to notch an overall decline for the year due to a softer second-half.

IDC has warned “challenging” times lie ahead for the local PC market amidst recession like circumstances fuelling unemployment and other economic impacts.

 

 

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
realme Ramp Up Smart Home Hub: Smart TV & More
LG Premium ‘InstaView’ Fridge Notches Million Global Sales
Harvey Norman Tip 20% Profit Lift After Lockdown Boom
Dodo & iPrimus Under Fire Over False Broadband Speed Claims
Microsoft Shut Mixer After Facebook Gaming Partnership
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Two Thirds Of Oz Businesses Have Lost Revenue Due To COVID-19
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2020
/
Turnbull Takes On Trolls
Communication Content Hardware
/
June 24, 2020
/
China Hits Back At Cyberattack Claims
Brands Communication Content
/
June 24, 2020
/
Think Tank Says China’s Backing Of Huawei, ZTE Stifles Innovation
Brands Communication Content
/
June 24, 2020
/
Aussie Tech Tsarina Perkins Shoots Up The Nations Rich List
Brands Communication Content
/
June 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Two Thirds Of Oz Businesses Have Lost Revenue Due To COVID-19
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 24, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In the ABS’s June business survey on the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, two thirds of all businesses reported that...
Read More