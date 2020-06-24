OZ PC Market Cautious After Q1 COVID19 Boom

The Australian PC market is forecast to notch an overall decline by year-end despite faring a 5.2% year-on-year lift during Q1 according to latest IDC numbers.

The IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker 2020Q1 reveals over 1.039 million units were purchased (notebooks, desktops, workstations), prompt by a 5.4% year-on-year lift in the commercial sector.

Consumer demand was also relatively strong with 4.9% YoY growth.

Demand for notebooks spiked amidst coronavirus restrictions, up 5.5% YoY with 744,000 shipments.

Desktop purchases were boost by PC updates for Windows 10 migrations at the start of the year, warning amidst coronavirus lockdown measures and consequent supply chain restrictions.

IDC Australia Associate Market Analyst for PC devices, Reynard Lowell, states it’s likely notebooks could surpass other PC segments’ growth in coming months, prompt by workers transitioning between home and office amidst coronavirus safety measures.

The result may prompt declining desktop market share in coming months, accelerated by revamps and new form factors (e.g. ultra-slim notebooks and foldable dual-screen devices).

“We expect increased demand for notebooks to continue well into the second quarter of the year, with lockdowns continuing, more people working from home and migration to online learning,” adds Mr Lowell.

“Furthermore, businesses may realise that notebooks can be as powerful as desktops, with the added benefit of portability, which may be preferable in a post pandemic era, where more companies adopt a more flexible remote work culture.”

Despite the COVID19 prompt market boom, the industry is forecast to notch an overall decline for the year due to a softer second-half.

IDC has warned “challenging” times lie ahead for the local PC market amidst recession like circumstances fuelling unemployment and other economic impacts.