HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NSW Retail Union Wants Workplace Surveillance Laws Overhauled

NSW Retail Union Wants Workplace Surveillance Laws Overhauled

By | 26 Nov 2021

As Amazon warehouse workers buckle down for what will no doubt be the busiest workday of the retail year, SDA NSW, the union for retail, fast food and warehouse workers, are calling for an overhaul to the state’s surveillance laws, which they claim are woefully out of date.

SDA NSW Secretary Bernie Smith said workers at Amazon were “coming off second best to algorithms and machines” as efficiency outstrips basic human rights.

“Amazon warehouse or delivery worker don’t have to imagine living in the Matrix, their work life today is already controlled by the algorithm and closely monitored,” he said.

“The pressures of the pandemic have exposed how the company put profit ahead of the happiness and health of its workers and long-term sustainable workloads for people.”

“This is why the SDA is today calling for a tightening of workplace surveillance laws which haven’t been upgraded in NSW for 20 years.”

Smith pointed out that the last changes in the laws were made “more than half a decade before the first iPhone, let alone the digital technology, drones and algorithms” that are in the modern workplace.

“This toxic culture of machine-centric productivity and surveillance is only set to worsen over coming years if this is not addressed now. The NSW Government must protect all warehouse workers and workplaces from toxic surveillance cultures and unreasonable monitoring and surveillance.”

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple And Amazon Cop Fines For Beats Headphones
Unions Urge FTC To Block Amazon’s MGM Takeover
Amazon Senior Execs Charged With Drug Smuggling
Wall-Mountable Amazon Echo Show 15 Ready For Xmas
Amazon Says No More Visa Cards
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Cygnett, Will They Thrive Without Tim Swann & George Souris
Latest News
/
November 26, 2021
/
Optus Rolling Out Fixed Wireless 5G Max
Latest News
/
November 26, 2021
/
New Panasonic Product Can Make Chicken As Soft As Butter
Latest News
/
November 26, 2021
/
REVIEW: Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop – Brains, Brawn, And Beauty
Latest News
/
November 26, 2021
/
Ruslan Kogan Gives Himself $8.4m Pay Rise, Triggers Protest Vote
Latest News
/
November 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Cygnett, Will They Thrive Without Tim Swann & George Souris
Latest News
/
November 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Serious questions are being asked about the future for Melbourne based Cygnett after the Companies founder and inspiration behind the...
Read More