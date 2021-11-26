Optus is “on the cusp” of delivering its Fixed Wireless 5G Max service to businesses and homes around the country, with Oakleigh Indoor Sports & Inflatable World in Huntingdale Melbourne given the distinction of the country’s first installation.

The trialist, sports and entertainment business is seeing initial average download speeds of 2.5Gbps, with hundreds of visitors in the centre each weekend.

The service uses a mmWave-capable modem and an antennae unit, which is installed on the exterior of the premises.

“What a milestone for Australia as this transformational technology begins to find its way into homes and businesses and deliver more connectivity options,” said Matt Williams, Managing Director Optus Marketing and Revenue.

“It’s about connecting customers with technology that improves their lives and 5G Max does exactly that, providing the capacity required to have large numbers of devices all connected simultaneously without compromising speed and connectivity.

“This limited trial is a fantastic example of how we implement real-life test cases, ensuring that we are delivering the right solution for our customers.

“When available commercially, it will help businesses accelerate their digital transformation as Australia focuses attentions on its digital economy ambitions.

“With immense capacity, staggering speed and low latency offered by Optus 5G, businesses will gain the reliability needed to drive innovation with immersive experiences that will allow staff and customers to connect in new ways. We already have Australia’s fastest 5G mobile network as awarded by OoklaTM and this takes that speed to a whole new level for the future of home and office connectivity.”

Optus will extend this trial to a limited number of participants over the coming weeks.