NSW has 89 new cases of COVID-19 today with questions still being raised as to the potential closure of retail stores, the number is down on yesterday’s 114.

Billions of dollars in support for lockdown-affected businesses and payments of up to $600 for individuals is expected to be announced on Tuesday today by the NSW Government.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and PM Scott Morrison will announce the rescue package later today to support NSW.

According to sources it will be based on the previous scheme that boosted cash flow to small and medium businesses but will offer cash payments to cover costs including wages.

Mr Perrottet would not agree to the package unless those payments were tied to a commitment from businesses to no job losses. It is understood disaster payments to individuals will be boosted to $600 from their current top level of $500.

ABC broadcaster Norman Swan who has been wrong in the past has joined epidemiologists, claiming the lockdown settings in NSW as not nearly strict enough while warning that if the state didn’t go to Stage 4 restrictions soon Sydney could be locked down until late December.

This would see all nonessential retail stores closed.

“This is really serious in NSW, it’s a level that no one has ever seen before in Australia,” Mr Swan said.

“If the settings don’t change from what they are what they are at the moment, and it seems they are going to go through to Friday, every day can be a week, every single day you wait. And if it doesn’t change, based on what happened in Victoria in the second wave this could go on until Christmas,” he said.

Meanwhile Queensland has held off on any border closures with NSW again on Tuesday morning, as the state recorded two cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she’s not worried about any of the cases they are linked to recent clusters and both people tested positive in-home quarantine.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says the two new cases show the value of maintaining vigilance despite low daily case numbers.

“It does prove that it doesn’t matter how many negative tests you get, you can up to those 14 days incubation period still test positive,” she said.