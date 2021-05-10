HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
NSW Government Tables Revolutionary Data Breach Disclosure Bill

10 May 2021
NSW could soon become the first state or territory to make mandatory disclosure of data breaches into law.

The State Government has tabled the Privacy and Personal Information Protection Amendment Bill which would force companies and public organisations to reveal any breaches of personal information to the Privacy Commissioner.

Under the proposal, the commissioner would enjoy increased powers, such as compliance monitoring.

“The protection of people’s privacy is crucial to public confidence in NSW Government services. I encourage anyone with an interest in this area to make a submission,” said Attorney General Mark Speakman

“If passed, this bill will introduce a scheme that will ensure greater openness and accountability in relation to the handling of personal information held by NSW public sector agencies.”

