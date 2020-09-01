Sony’s next-generation PlayStation 5 console could release on November 13, a week after the tipped release of the Xbox Series X.

According to the latest round of rumours reported on VGC, PlayStation has booked significant marketing spend in the UK for the week beginning November 13. This would see it release ahead of the lucrative post-Thanksgiving Black Friday sales in the US, but after the rumoured release date of Microsoft’s rival Xbox Series X console on November 6; Microsoft has committed to a November release for the Series X.

Pricing has not been confirmed for either next-gen console, but Sony has opened registration to PlayStation customers for a limited number of invitations to pre-order the PS5 directly from the manufacturer.

Additionally, pre-orders on Australian retailer websites indicate that games for the PS5 and Series X will cost around $100 each, consistent with the $70 USD price point for the next-gen games in America.

The PS5 will release in two versions: a standard version with built-in disc drive, and a Digital Edition which will require downloads of all games.