HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Console > November 13 Rumoured For PS5 Release

November 13 Rumoured For PS5 Release

By | 1 Sep 2020
, , , , , , ,

Sony’s next-generation PlayStation 5 console could release on November 13, a week after the tipped release of the Xbox Series X.

According to the latest round of rumours reported on VGC, PlayStation has booked significant marketing spend in the UK for the week beginning November 13. This would see it release ahead of the lucrative post-Thanksgiving Black Friday sales in the US, but after the rumoured release date of Microsoft’s rival Xbox Series X console on November 6; Microsoft has committed to a November release for the Series X.

Pricing has not been confirmed for either next-gen console, but Sony has opened registration to PlayStation customers for a limited number of invitations to pre-order the PS5 directly from the manufacturer.

Additionally, pre-orders on Australian retailer websites indicate that games for the PS5 and Series X will cost around $100 each, consistent with the $70 USD price point for the next-gen games in America.

The PS5 will release in two versions: a standard version with built-in disc drive, and a Digital Edition which will require downloads of all games.

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
TikTok Could Shut Down In US If No Deal Reached
MS Outlook Bug Hits Tax Office
Sony Consumer Business Under Pressure, Big Restructure Tipped
Xbox Unifies UX Ahead Of Series X
Sony Warns “Limited” PS5 Units Available For Invite-Only Pre-Order
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

INSIGHT:Why Is TCL’s TV Division Struggling In Australia
Brands Latest News TCL
/
September 1, 2020
/
Epson Launches New 4K-Enhanced Projector
Display Epson Latest News
/
September 1, 2020
/
Zoom Sales Up 355%, Raises Annual Guidance
Communication Content Latest News
/
September 1, 2020
/
New Telco Policy A Win For NBN Co, Retailers Under Pressure
Communication Connected Home Industry
/
September 1, 2020
/
New iPhone Forecast To Notch Fewer 2HY20 Shipments
Apple Latest News Smart Phones
/
September 1, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

INSIGHT:Why Is TCL’s TV Division Struggling In Australia
Brands Latest News TCL
/
September 1, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
TCL’s Mobile division is flying in Australia with the launch of new smartphones and more products to be announced later...
Read More