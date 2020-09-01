HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New iPhone Forecast To Notch Fewer 2HY20 Shipments

By | 1 Sep 2020
Global shipments of the forthcoming 2020 iPhone stable are expected to notch 63 million – 68 million units in the second half of this year – down 5 million versus its predecessor in 2019.

According to Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, supply chain sources claim volume production and product launch for the 2020 iPhones have been delayed four to six weeks, with the coronavirus pandemic also hampering shipments.

DigiTimes Research has mirrored the warning of renowned Apple analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo, asserting the removal of Chinese-owned communications app, WeChat, from iPhones could reduce shipments of the new handsets by 10% this year.

It follows national security concerns from the Trump administration over suspected data sharing practises with the Chinese government.

The 2020 iPhone suite is set to offer Apple’s first 5G-supported handsets, with other new features including revamped camera modules and optical image stabilisers.

Samsung Display has remained Apple’s supplier for iPhone AMOLED panels according to DigiTimes Research, with Foxconn one of the primary product assemblers.

