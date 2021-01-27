Nokia who has seen a significant lift in sales in Australia, as consumers search out non-Chinese brands is set to launch several new smartphones including 5G models during the next two quarters.

The first new 2021 model is tipped to be the Nokia 1.4 followed by Nokia 6.3/6.4, and Nokia 7.3/7.4 which are both 5G smartphones.

The Nokia 1.4 could be officially unveiled in February 2021 it will incorporate a more powerful camera according to leaks as well as, a bigger battery, and greater RAM/storage than its predecessor, the Nokia 1.3. It also comes with a Fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 6.3/6.4 5G is to be launched alongside the Nokia 7.3/7.4 5G between March and early May 2021 which is when Motorola is also set to launch new models. Samsung is also tipped to launch a new mid-market range of smartphones in this period.

The Nokia 6.3/6.4 5G is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor while the Nokia 7.3 5G will have the Snapdragon 690. The 6.3/6.4 5G will have a 48MP rear Quad-camera, with Zeiss optics providing a powerful output.

As for the 7.3/7.4 5G models it has been the subject of several leaks and rumours but there is no concrete information re these devices.

It is also tipped that the European Company has the option of launching a Nokia 5.5 and Nokia 8.4 in the second half of 2021.