Dell Sales Bonanza On eBay With 20% Off PC Products
Dell is slashing 20 per cent off laptops, monitors and other PC products on eBay.
The discounts are limited to maximum $1000 on all products purchased in one basket.
Some of the discounted products include the Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop for $2248, the Dell 27 Monitor for $274 and the Alienware 27 AW2720HF Gaming Monitor for $679.
The offer is available from 10:00 AEDT on 25 January 2021 for a limited time only, for as long as it is advertised by eBay on the eBay.com.au website.
eBay Plus members will also recieve an extra 2 per cent off the total price.