Dell is slashing 20 per cent off laptops, monitors and other PC products on eBay.

The discounts are limited to maximum $1000 on all products purchased in one basket.

Some of the discounted products include the Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop for $2248, the Dell 27 Monitor for $274 and the Alienware 27 AW2720HF Gaming Monitor for $679.

The offer is available from 10:00 AEDT on 25 January 2021 for a limited time only, for as long as it is advertised by eBay on the eBay.com.au website.

eBay Plus members will also recieve an extra 2 per cent off the total price.