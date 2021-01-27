HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Dell > Dell Sales Bonanza On eBay With 20% Off PC Products

Dell Sales Bonanza On eBay With 20% Off PC Products

By | 27 Jan 2021
,

Dell is slashing 20 per cent off laptops, monitors and other PC products on eBay.

The discounts are limited to maximum $1000 on all products purchased in one basket.

Some of the discounted products include the Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop for $2248, the Dell 27 Monitor for $274 and the Alienware 27 AW2720HF Gaming Monitor for $679.

The offer is available from 10:00 AEDT on 25 January 2021 for a limited time only, for as long as it is advertised by eBay on the eBay.com.au website.

eBay Plus members will also recieve an extra 2 per cent off the total price.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, ,
You may also like
Notebook Sales Soar During November, Reaching Second Highest Level Ever
Compal Denies It Has Been Targeted By Ransomware
Dell Unveil New Notebooks With Latest Intel Chips
Big PC Brands Move To Dump China Made SE Asia The New Manufacturing Hub
PC Battle As Brands Fight For Online Share
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Apple Revenue Nears $10 Billion In Australia
Apple Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/
Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range
Latest News Nokia
/
January 27, 2021
/
Telstra, AWS Team Up To Boost Cloud Services In Oz
Amazon Latest News Telstra
/
January 27, 2021
/
New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device
Latest News Motorola
/
January 27, 2021
/
Apple Finally Adds Key Feature To HomePod Mini
Apple Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Apple Revenue Nears $10 Billion In Australia
Apple Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Apple’s Australian arm is tipped to pass the $10 billion mark in revenue for the first time since it launched...
Read More