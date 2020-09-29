Nokia appeared to briefly tease its Android 11 update roadmap on Twitter in a now-deleted post, laying out plans to roll out the updates throughout 2021.

The plan included updates to models which were released with Android Pie (version 9) and with Android 10 still not fully delivered across some devices, it seems most Nokia smartphones will bypass an entire update.

The since-removed Tweet revealed Nokia 1.3, 4.2, 2.4, 2.3 and 3.4 will be updated with Android 11 in the first quarter of 2021, while the update will be rolled out to other models throughout the year.

Many of the devices won’t see the update until six months after it first reached the market.

A number of devices appear to be missing from the roadmap, with expectations these models have been discontinued – including flagships device Nokia 8 Sirocco and budget smartphone, the original Nokia 1.

But Nokia users may need to prepare for longer wait times for the roll out of Android 11 after the company deleted their Tweet.

It is unknown if any of the information was wrong or if Nokia was simply not ready to release the roadmap.

The scrubbed post also mentioned Nokia has made 1000 updates to its smartphones over the last year and ended the tweet with “here’s to the next 1000!”

Finland-owned company HMD Global oversees the launch of Nokia handsets.