Nokia C32 Launched in Australia By HMD Global

By | 19 May 2023

HMD Global have launched the new Nokia C32 in Australia, bringing a fresh design and advanced imaging at a more affordable price.

The key features include:

  • 50MP camera – the highest image quality in C-series device
  • Three-day battery life
  • Toughened glass front and back
  • Android 13 out of the box
  • Available in three colourways including Autumn Green, Beach Pink and Charcoal from AU$249.

Brenden Folitarik, HMD Global’s Country Manager for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands has said, “We know the family wallet is under increased pressure. What the Nokia C32 brings to Aussies is an affordable and quality smartphone. We know Aussies are obsessed with taking photos with their phones and the Nokia C32 takes this to a whole new level bringing high-quality photos at exceptional value. We believe that value should not sacrifice design, so we have included a toughened glass finish usually seen in more premium designs to ensure Nokia C32 looks as good as the pictures it takes”.

The new C32 has a toughened glass back, two-tone finish and elegant straight sidewalls, it takes C-series into a new age of Nordic premium.

Coming with a bright 6.5’’HD+ display that is wrapped in a choice of three bold colours, Charcoal, Autumn Green, or Beach Pink, all with matching accent details.

Nokia C32 is available in Australia from leading retailers and Nokia.com. Nokia C32 comes in Charcoal, Autumn Green, and Beach Pink colorways with 4/64GB storage and memory configurations starting at $249 AUD.

The available accessories include a clear case made from 100% recycled materials, with fully recyclable packaging, the ultra-slim, lightweight case doesn’t hide your phone’s design and provides increased impact protection. Available from Nokia.com for $29.00 AUD.



