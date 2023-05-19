HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TikTok Creators Sues US State Over Ban

TikTok Creators Sues US State Over Ban

By | 19 May 2023

A group of TikTok creators have filed a proposed class suit against Montana’s state attorney general over the state’s new ban of the controversial Chinese social media platform, claiming the ban violates the First Amendment.

Earlier this week, Montana became the first state to formally ban the app, prohibiting TikTok from being available in Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store within the state.

Samantha Alario, Heather DiRocco, Alice Held, Carly Ann Goddard and Dale Scout, who have half a million followers between them on the platform, have filed the lawsuit, saying the law violates the First Amendment, the due process clause of the 14th Amendment, and breached federal laws.

“The Act attempts to exercise powers over national security that Montana does not have and to ban speech Montana may not suppress,” the lawsuit says.

A spokeswoman for the Montana governor’s office said of the ban: “The governor has an obligation to protect Montanans and their individual privacy right.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Engineer Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets, Fleeing To China
Chinese Communist Party Can Access TikTok Data, Former Exec Claims
Users Watching Gay Content Are Reportedly Monitored By TikTok
Top Meta Exec Questions “Chinese Company” TikTok’s Values
Michael Dell Says Customers Want Fewer Chinese Products
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nokia C32 Launched in Australia By HMD Global
Latest News
/
May 19, 2023
/
Legend of Zelda Game Sells 10M Copies In 72 Hours
Latest News
/
May 19, 2023
/
Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset Double The Price Of Meta’s
Latest News
/
May 19, 2023
/
Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Upload Two-Hour Videos
Latest News
/
May 19, 2023
/
ChatGPT App Comes to Smartphones
Latest News
/
May 19, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nokia C32 Launched in Australia By HMD Global
Latest News
/
May 19, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
HMD Global have launched the new Nokia C32 in Australia, bringing a fresh design and advanced imaging at a more...
Read More