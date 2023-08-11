The Nokia feature phone portfolio is being refreshed by HMD Global, bringing forth the Nokia 150, and the Nokia 130 for music lovers.

The Nokia 150 (2023) has a body made out of colored polycarbonate, leaving no paint to flake/scratch off and has been rated IP52 for protection against dust and dripping water.

With a textured back panel and metallic function keys, it brings forth functionality not so different from the model from three years ago, equipped with a 2.4 inch 240 x 320px display on the front, and runs Nokia OS S30+, with the option to add a microSD card (up to 32GB) for photo storage of those taken with the 0.3MP camera or MP3s.

It comes equipped with an FM radio receiver, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, powered by a removable 1,450mAh battery that charges through microUSB (USB 1.1), that comes supplied in the box, and is good for 20 hours talking, or 30 hours music playback.

Then comes the Nokia 130 Music, or Nokia 130 (2023), trading in the camera for a larger loudspeaker, and can play MP3s from a microSD card (up to 32GB), or from FM radio. Equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a headset included in the package.

It also has the same 2.4 inch display, the same feature phone OS, and the same 1,450mAh battery with the microUSB charger.

Both will start availability in India soon, online and in stores, with worldwide availability including Australia still to come.

The 130 is available in colours Dark Blue and Purple, or a Light Gold version which cost a bit more, and the Nokia 150 comes in three colours; Charcoal, Cyan, and Red. Both phones are 2G only, dual SIM phones working on 900 and 1800 bands.