HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Fans Choose Clear Winner In Flip vs. Fold War

Fans Choose Clear Winner In Flip vs. Fold War

By | 11 Aug 2023

Foldable phones keep gaining market share over non-hinged counterparts, however within the Fold vs. Flip war, it appears fans have chosen a clear winner.

Foldables including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold are reimagining the classic flip phones, and in terms of Samsung, it appears the Flip has a healthy lead over the Fold through public opinion.

Reports suggest Samsung crossed the 1 million pre-order threshold for the first time, up from 970,000 this time last year.

What’s even better is reports suggest around 70% of the pre-orders were for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and 30% were for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

It’s clear that Flip phones have become more popular over the Fold phones in the last few years, however this is the largest gap between them so far. Last year, it was 60/40.

Price would also come into play as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 started selling at a lower price than the Galaxy X Fold 5. The increase in the gap is what suggests consumers are preferring the Flip, as it’s easily pocketable, with a larger front display that’s more useful now than in previous models.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Big Upgrade Tipped For Galaxy S24 Ultra Telephoto Camera
Samsung Foldable Phones Already Set New Pre-orders Record
Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Smart Tag
Apple & Google New Flex Tablets Set to Steal Samsung’s Foldable Phone Thunder
Samsung U-Turns On Ukraine War, Sells Foldable Phones in Russia
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Its Offical, Cambridge Audio Appoint New Distributor
Latest News
/
August 11, 2023
/
Here Comes The Future Of Audio: SoundMag 2023
Latest News
/
August 11, 2023
/
Ultimate Ears Launches 10th Anniversary Campaign
Latest News
/
August 11, 2023
/
Work From Home On The Outer As CE Industry Bosses Call For Return To Office
Latest News
/
August 11, 2023
/
Intel Makes A Comeback, Bad News For AMD
Latest News
/
August 11, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Its Offical, Cambridge Audio Appoint New Distributor
Latest News
/
August 11, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
As exclusivelly tipped by ChannelNews earlier this month British hi-fi brand Cambridge Audio has appointed Busisoft as their new distributor...
Read More