Foldable phones keep gaining market share over non-hinged counterparts, however within the Fold vs. Flip war, it appears fans have chosen a clear winner.

Foldables including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold are reimagining the classic flip phones, and in terms of Samsung, it appears the Flip has a healthy lead over the Fold through public opinion.

Reports suggest Samsung crossed the 1 million pre-order threshold for the first time, up from 970,000 this time last year.

What’s even better is reports suggest around 70% of the pre-orders were for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and 30% were for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

It’s clear that Flip phones have become more popular over the Fold phones in the last few years, however this is the largest gap between them so far. Last year, it was 60/40.

Price would also come into play as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 started selling at a lower price than the Galaxy X Fold 5. The increase in the gap is what suggests consumers are preferring the Flip, as it’s easily pocketable, with a larger front display that’s more useful now than in previous models.