Home > Events > No Stand For LG At IFA 2020, Speaking Gig Only

No Stand For LG At IFA 2020, Speaking Gig Only

By | 17 Jul 2020
LG Electronics is set to attend IFA via a speaking gig for their chief technology officer, the announcement comes after archrival Samsung pulled out of the Berlin show.

At this stage it’s not known whether LG CTO Park Il-pyung is going to attend in person or via a video link from Seoul Korea.

ChannelNews understands that LG will not have a major stand presence.

Park is expected to discuss how the South Korean company plans to offer new value to its customers in the era of the new normal, the firm said.

He will also discuss the increase in demand for noncontact services such as online education, and on new lifestyles that are affecting home lifestyles.

He will address both consumer and COVID-19 business-to-business issues.

Although the largest trade show for consumer electronics in Europe is to be held on a smaller scale than in previous years due to the protracted COVID-19 crisis, LG has decided to have a token presence.

“The form of participation could vary,” said a company official. “It could take place remotely via video, but the final decision hasn’t been made yet.”

IFA CEO Jens Heithecker released a message welcoming LG’s participation.

There will be no offline exhibition booth open to the general public, LG said.

Earlier this week Park launched a global expert group for the purpose of developing insights on new technologies and discovering new business opportunities, the company announced Tuesday.

The expert group dubbed as “Innovation Council” will serve as a body that will bring together 12 tech experts around the world and give them chances to discuss new trends and industrial moves.

The members include Robust AI CTO Rodney Brooks, Paypal CTO Sri Shivananda, Amazon Web Service Executive Vice President Adrian Cockcroft, Cisco Executive Vice President Kip Compton and McIntosh Group CEO Jeff Poggi.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years.
