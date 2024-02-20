Nintendo shares dropped by as much as 8.8% after game-makers were told that the release of Switch 2 would be delayed until the beginning of next year, reports Bloomberg.

Nintendo posted a record high for shares last month, but following claims that Switch 2 may not be released until 2025, the shares have dipped.

As reported by Bloomberg, Nintendo shares dropped by as much as 8.8% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange before settling on an overall value loss of 5.8%.

Bloomberg’s report quotes LightStream Research analyst Mio Kato, who points out that Nintendo’s shares could continue to fall as new buyers become increasingly “impatient for the company to put up visible numbers”.

“Nintendo’s numbers for the March 2025 fiscal year could start to look rather ugly if key software is delayed at the same time that the current hardware has aged so much,” Kato told Bloomberg.

In contrast, Bloomberg also quoted Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu, who mentioned that some investors may see further declines in Nintendo’s share price as an opportunity to buy on a dip.

Zhu said an announcement for the new hardware is expected to come within the next six months.