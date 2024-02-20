HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nintendo Shares Drop After Switch 2 Anticipated Delay

Nintendo Shares Drop After Switch 2 Anticipated Delay

By | 20 Feb 2024

Nintendo shares dropped by as much as 8.8% after game-makers were told that the release of Switch 2 would be delayed until the beginning of next year, reports Bloomberg.

Nintendo posted a record high for shares last month,  but following claims that Switch 2 may not be released until 2025, the shares have dipped.

As reported by Bloomberg, Nintendo shares dropped by as much as 8.8% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange before settling on an overall value loss of 5.8%.

Bloomberg’s report quotes LightStream Research analyst Mio Kato, who points out that Nintendo’s shares could continue to fall as new buyers become increasingly “impatient for the company to put up visible numbers”.

“Nintendo’s numbers for the March 2025 fiscal year could start to look rather ugly if key software is delayed at the same time that the current hardware has aged so much,” Kato told Bloomberg.

In contrast, Bloomberg also quoted Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu, who mentioned that some investors may see further declines in Nintendo’s share price as an opportunity to buy on a dip.

Zhu said an announcement for the new hardware is expected to come within the next six months.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped For March Reveal
10 Million Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles Tipped This Year
What’s Expected From The Possible Nintendo Switch 2
TSE Boss Says Toshiba Needs Disclosure
Dodgy Accounting At Fuji Xerox A/NZ: Heads Roll In Tokyo
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Urgent Warning Issued For Samsung Galaxy Users
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
Telstra Builds Microwave Link Across Bass Strait
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
Samsung Releases Eco-Friends Cases and Accessories for Galaxy S24 devices
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
The Melbourne Cup Moves To Nine
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Full Specifications Leaked
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Urgent Warning Issued For Samsung Galaxy Users
Latest News
/
February 20, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Android users, in particular Samsung users, have been warned about dangerous apps that have been caught stealing private information, including...
Read More