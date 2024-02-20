Motorola, a leader globally in smartphones, has teamed up with Indian fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil for the new ‘Motorola Peach Muse’ collection, inspired by the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, in the PANTONE Colour of the Year 2024, Peach Fuzz.

The company are the first and only smartphone brand to have a multi-year exclusive collaboration with PANTONE.

Shantanu and Nikhil are known for their craftsmanship and aesthetics and have partnered with Motorola to create five exclusive ensembles in Peach Fuzz.

Additionally, India’s leading influencers, Abhinav Mehta and Juhi Godambe have embraced the Peach Muse collection, showcasing the pieces in a video.

The campaign has already garnered 2 million likes and 4.4K comments from engaged viewers.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is one of the world’s lightest phones with IP68 underwater protection. The Peach Fuzz version inspired Shantanu and Nikhil to introduce the ‘Motorola Peach Muse’ exclusive collection.

It remains unclear if this collection will make it’s way to other nations globally.

Head of Marketing at Motorola Asia Pacific, Shivam Ranjan said, “Collaborating with Shantanu and Nikhil for Motorola’s innovative campaign is a testament to our dedication to novelty and style. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of style and originality, not just in our products but also in our marketing strategies. We are thrilled with the positive response from the audience for our ‘Motorola Peach Muse’ campaign, which has set a new benchmark in the landscape of mobile technology and fashion.”

Shantanu and Nikhil said, “In collaborating with Motorola, we embarked on a journey of innovation, weaving the essence of the Pantone Color of the Year in our design and color palette. The motorola edge smartphone Peach Fuzz Edition not only captures the vibrancy of this hue but also embraces the characteristics of peach fuzz – soft, subtle, yet invigorating. This unique blend of color with technology resonates with users on a personal and style level.”