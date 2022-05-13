Despite their Switch being the oldest and least powerful of the three major consoles on the market, Japanese gaming giant Nintendo are continuing to dominate 2022. While PlayStation and Xbox have been plagued with console stock shortages and game delays, Nintendo have come out swinging this year, releasing many well received games just this year.

2022 has seen the release of successful Nintendo launches such as Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Lands and Nintendo Switch Sports, and the rest of the year looks to be no different with Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, Bayonetta 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League and many more due for release.

On previous consoles, Nintendo we’re very reserved when it came to launching third-party games. However, the Switch has benefited massively from them doing so, and with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and more being Switch console exclusives, that benefit will only be increasing.

Over at Microsoft, the highly anticipated Starfield has been delayed, as has Redfall. With Microsoft in the middle of acquiring Activision-Blizzard, 2023 and onwards is likely to be massive for them, alongside their expansion of their cloud-gaming and Games Pass services. However, this year a lack of releases and several delays means Nintendo are free to dominate.

The story is similar over at PlayStation. While Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 were released successfully, there hasn’t been much in terms of exclusive releases. God Of War Ragnorok is likely to be massively successful following its predecessor winning 262 games of the year awards. However, with no release date in sight, it may not even arrive this year.

Exclusives move hardware, that’s just the way it works, and it seems that Nintendo are making the most of that.