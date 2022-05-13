HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nintendo Making Most Of Xbox and PS5 Delays

Nintendo Making Most Of Xbox and PS5 Delays

By | 13 May 2022

Despite their Switch being the oldest and least powerful of the three major consoles on the market, Japanese gaming giant Nintendo are continuing to dominate 2022. While PlayStation and Xbox have been plagued with console stock shortages and game delays, Nintendo have come out swinging this year, releasing many well received games just this year.

2022 has seen the release of successful Nintendo launches such as Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Lands and Nintendo Switch Sports, and the rest of the year looks to be no different with Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, Bayonetta 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League and many more due for release.

On previous consoles, Nintendo we’re very reserved when it came to launching third-party games. However, the Switch has benefited massively from them doing so, and with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and more being Switch console exclusives, that benefit will only be increasing.

Over at Microsoft, the highly anticipated Starfield has been delayed, as has Redfall. With Microsoft in the middle of acquiring Activision-Blizzard, 2023 and onwards is likely to be massive for them, alongside their expansion of their cloud-gaming and Games Pass services. However, this year a lack of releases and several delays means Nintendo are free to dominate.

Credit: Bethesda

The story is similar over at PlayStation. While Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 were released successfully, there hasn’t been much in terms of exclusive releases. God Of War Ragnorok is likely to be massively successful following its predecessor winning 262 games of the year awards. However, with no release date in sight, it may not even arrive this year.

Exclusives move hardware, that’s just the way it works, and it seems that Nintendo are making the most of that.


146355

About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Sony Finally Reveal New Premium XM5 Headphones
Microsoft Delays Major XBox Titles
Foxtel Cuts New Spiderman Deal With Sony
Sony and Nintendo Brace For Profit Crash
Sony Resumes Partial Production In Shanghai
target="_blank"
rel="nofollow"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Improve Third-Party App Video Capture
Latest News
/
May 13, 2022
/
Work Starts On Five-Storey $48m Sydney Bunnings
Latest News
/
May 13, 2022
/
Stablecoins Delisted As Crypto Markets Crash
Latest News
/
May 13, 2022
/
Sony Finally Reveal New Premium XM5 Headphones
Latest News
/
May 13, 2022
/
Major Crypto Exchange Suffers Outage As Prices Plummets
Latest News
/
May 13, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Improve Third-Party App Video Capture
Latest News
/
May 13, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Google have announced that they are implementing several new features that will improve the quality and efficiency of photo and...
Read More