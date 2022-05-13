Microsoft’s ZeniMax Media has delayed the release of two of the most anticipated games for the Xbox.

Starfield, an RPG set in space, and first-person shooter Redfall have both been pushed until the first half of 2023.

“The teams have incredible ambitions for their games and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most-polished versions of them,” ZeniMax unit Bethesda Softworks said of the delays.

“Here at [ZeniMax unit] Arkane Austin, we’ve decided to delay the launch of Redfall,” said game designer Harvey Smith.

“The team needs more time to bring the game to life. Thank you so much for your continued support. Redfall is our most ambitious game yet, and we can’t wait to show it off soon.”

This is a blow for Microsoft, who acquired ZeniMax in September 2020 for A$10.9 billion, bringing a number of smaller studios and titles such as Doom, Elder Scrolls, and Fallout into its fold.