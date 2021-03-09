Nintendo Japan is no longer offering repairs to original 3DS and 3DS XL handhelds, having run out of parts due to a rush on the service.

The manufacturer announced on February 25 that it would be ending repairs for the 3DS and 3DS XL on March 31 due to “difficulty in securing spare parts”.

However, as reported by 4Gamer and Siliconera, the announcement caused a huge influx of units to service centres, resulting in an announcement from Nintendo that units sent in by March 8 would be the last ones accepted for repair.

The New Nintendo 3DS model, as well as the 2DS, is still being repaired, and the online services are remaining active at least for the time being.

Nintendo officially ended production of the 3DS line in September last year, to focus its development on the Switch. It sold 75.7 million units over its nine-year lifespan, compared to 154 million for its predecessor, the Nintendo DS.