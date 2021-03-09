Audio brand JBL has introduced a new fleet of lifestyle true wireless earbuds, with four new products rolling out now.

The Harman and Samsung-owned company is launching the LIVE FREE NC+, CLUB PRO+, TUNE 215TWS and TUNE 225TWS to its existing suite of true wireless earbuds.

All four earbuds ship with strong battery life, fast pairing and JBL’s unique sound.

First up is the JBL LIVE FREE NC+ earbuds, which have Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), 21 hours of battery life and a water/sweatproof rating.

The $249 LIVE FREE NC+ earbuds also have features such as TalkThru and Ambient Aware to help users keep in touch with their surroundings.

Next is the JBL CLUB PRO+ earbuds, priced at $329.95, which have 24 hours of playback, Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technology.

The CLUB PRO+ earbuds are available exclusively at JB Hi-Fi.

JBL is also introducing the JBL TUNE 215TWS earbuds, which are compatible with Voice Assistant and offer 25 hours of playback time.

The $129.95 buds also JBL Pure Bass for the ultimate listening experience and are available in black or white.

The final product in the new range is the TUNE 225TWS buds, which also offer 25 hours of playtime and JBL’s Pure Bass Sound from a large 12mm driver.

Priced at $179.95, the TUNE 225TWS earbuds come in five fun colours: black, white, grey, gold and rose gold.

“We are introducing a range of new true wireless headphones that combine the powerful sound and bold design that JBL is known for with cutting-edge features,” said Marcus Fry, General Manager of AUNZ at HARMAN.

“The latest fleet from JBL continues to elevate personal audio. Thanks to the new and improved technology the audio brand has developed, expect sound quality to be out of this world. We are introducing both bud style and stick style True Wireless headphones at a price point to fit all budgets.”

All of the new earbuds are available now at JBL.com.au.