Nintendo Ends 3DS Production

By | 18 Sep 2020
Nintendo has killed its successful 3DS family of handheld gaming consoles after nine years of production, leaving the Switch as its sole hardware focus.

The manufacturer has quietly changed its Australian, UK, and Japanese websites to list the dual-screen console range – which included the original 3DS, the 3DS XL, the 2DS, the New 3DS, the New 3DS XL, and the New 2DS XL – as “out of production”. The US website has removed all references to the 3DS barring a technical support link at the bottom of the home page.

In a statement to Polygon, a Nintendo spokesperson confirmed the 3DS range’s demise.

“We can confirm that the manufacturing of the Nintendo 3DS family of systems has ended. Nintendo and third-party games for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems will continue to be available in Nintendo eShop, on Nintendo.com and at retail.

“The existing library of more than 1,000 Nintendo 3DS games contains many critically acclaimed titles and can provide years of content to explore and enjoy,” the spokesperson said.

The original 3DS debuted at E3 2010 as the successor to the DS, and featured a 3D top screen that did not need glasses or additional accessories. From its launch in 2011 to its discontinuation, the range sold 75.7 million units – just under half that of its predecessor, which sold 154 million units from its launch in 2004 to its discontinuation in 2013.

