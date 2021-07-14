HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nintendo Deal Brings Mario To Exclusive Tag Heuer Watch

Nintendo Deal Brings Mario To Exclusive Tag Heuer Watch

By | 14 Jul 2021
, ,

Watchmaker Tag Heuer has teamed up with Nintendo for a new smartwatch featuring iconic character Mario.

The Tag Heuer Connected Super Mario Limited Edition watch features a Mario-inspired design on both the body and the exclusive watchfaces, plus a preinstalled interactive watchface featuring the character which plays different animations as wearers progress towards their daily fitness goals; this interactive face will come to other Tag Heuer Connected watches later.

According to Frédéric Arnault, CEO of Tag Heuer, the idea sprung from Tag Heuer’s goal of gamifying its new wellness application.

“Mario is the ultimate super-active character whose perseverance and tenacity get him out of every situation. The new hero watchface gives life to this iconic character and encourages users to team up with Mario to get out there and be more active.

“The Tag Heuer Connected is the perfect companion for a connected life and every active person’s best friend. With this Super Mario limited-edition smartwatch, they can add a bit of fun and originality to their activities and wellness,” he said.

The edition is limited to 2000 watches, which will be available in selected Tag Heuer boutiques and at Tag Heuer’s website in some regions from tomorrow.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
No Switch Pro After All As Nintendo Launches OLED Model
Nintendo Boss Dodges Investor Questions About Switch Pro
Nintendo’s Next Zelda Game Coming 2022
No New Switch At E3?
New Switch Could Hit Shelves In September
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JBL Caught Up In Headphone Fight
Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
ASIC Warns About Taking Advice From Finfluencers
Finance
/
July 14, 2021
/
Security Input Sought For New Apps
Cybersecurity
/
July 14, 2021
/
Government Calls On Industry To Tighten Up Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
Foxtel Celebrates 140 Emmy Nominations
Foxtel Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JBL Caught Up In Headphone Fight
Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Catch, cheap, Click Frenzy bargains, really how about the Aldi specials, that appear to clean up all the questionable marketing...
Read More