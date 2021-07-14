Watchmaker Tag Heuer has teamed up with Nintendo for a new smartwatch featuring iconic character Mario.

The Tag Heuer Connected Super Mario Limited Edition watch features a Mario-inspired design on both the body and the exclusive watchfaces, plus a preinstalled interactive watchface featuring the character which plays different animations as wearers progress towards their daily fitness goals; this interactive face will come to other Tag Heuer Connected watches later.

According to Frédéric Arnault, CEO of Tag Heuer, the idea sprung from Tag Heuer’s goal of gamifying its new wellness application.

“Mario is the ultimate super-active character whose perseverance and tenacity get him out of every situation. The new hero watchface gives life to this iconic character and encourages users to team up with Mario to get out there and be more active.

“The Tag Heuer Connected is the perfect companion for a connected life and every active person’s best friend. With this Super Mario limited-edition smartwatch, they can add a bit of fun and originality to their activities and wellness,” he said.

The edition is limited to 2000 watches, which will be available in selected Tag Heuer boutiques and at Tag Heuer’s website in some regions from tomorrow.