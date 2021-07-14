HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Foxtel

Foxtel Celebrates 140 Emmy Nominations

By | 14 Jul 2021
Foxtel is hailing a successful year ahead of the Emmy awards, with more than 140 Primetime Emmy nominations for series available on the service.

A slew of series available on-demand via Foxtel streaming services have picked up nominations, including 18 for supernatural drama Lovecraft Country; 16 for Kate Winslet crime thriller Mare of Easttown; and 21 for long-running comedy show Saturday Night Live.

Foxtel has trumpeted the nominations as proof it is the home to “the world’s best drama and entertainment”.

“The nomination ceremony, held for the second year as a live virtual event, recognised a host of ground-breaking new programs and rising stars, along with much-loved talent and hit series, with Foxtel content accounting for over 140 Primetime Emmy nominations this year,” the company said.

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will broadcast live on Fox Arena at 10am AEST on Monday September 20, with an encore screening at 7:30pm the same day; it will also be available through Foxtel streaming.

