The Nine Network who are desperate to get people to sign up to Rugby Union on their Stan app, are now struggling to deliver interest in the Australian Tennis Open despite local tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios being the star act last night.

The Network’s audience for the tennis was down by nearly a quarter from last year with Mine Entertainment only getting a national average audience of 653,000, down 24 per cent from 864,000 last year.

Its audience across the five metropolitan cities, which is closely watched by advertisers, was down 23 per cent to 486,000 from 634,000 a year earlier.

The Australian understands that Seven’s telecast of the Super Bowl, which ran from Monday 10am Sydney time to around 230pm, attracted a bigger audience than the first few Australian Open matches.

Last week Netball was snatched from the Nine Network by Foxtel apparently Nine’s proposal, included Nine’s insistence on taking a stake in the sport, this was instrumental in NA deciding to find a new home at Foxtel.

Late last year Foxtel walked away from Rugby Union because of low numbers only for the Nine Network to take on the struggling code forking out $100M to get games onto their Stan platform which is struggling to attract new customers due to churn and a lack of new content.

On its digital channel 9Gem, the evening match between Simona Halep and Lizette Cabrera attracted a national and metro audience of 55,000 and 32,000, respectively.