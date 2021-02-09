HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nine Tennis Coverage Slumps, As Netball Reveals Why They Bounced Over To Foxtel

Nine Tennis Coverage Slumps, As Netball Reveals Why They Bounced Over To Foxtel

By | 9 Feb 2021

The Nine Network who are desperate to get people to sign up to Rugby Union on their Stan app, are now struggling to deliver interest in the Australian Tennis Open despite local tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios being the star act last night.

The Network’s audience for the tennis was down by nearly a quarter from last year with Mine Entertainment only getting a national average audience of 653,000, down 24 per cent from 864,000 last year.

Its audience across the five metropolitan cities, which is closely watched by advertisers, was down 23 per cent to 486,000 from 634,000 a year earlier.

The Australian understands that Seven’s telecast of the Super Bowl, which ran from Monday 10am Sydney time to around 230pm, attracted a bigger audience than the first few Australian Open matches.

Last week Netball was snatched from the Nine Network by Foxtel apparently Nine’s proposal, included Nine’s insistence on taking a stake in the sport, this was instrumental in NA deciding to find a new home at Foxtel.

Late last year Foxtel walked away from Rugby Union because of low numbers only for the Nine Network to take on the struggling code forking out $100M to get games onto their Stan platform which is struggling to attract new customers due to churn and a lack of new content.

On its digital channel 9Gem, the evening match between Simona Halep and Lizette Cabrera attracted a national and metro audience of 55,000 and 32,000, respectively.

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Foxtel Subs Climb 12% Revenues Up After Reshaping Of Sports Offerings
News Corp Records Most Profitable Quarter In Seven Years
Foxtel Nabs Super Netball In Five-Year Deal
Telstra, Foxtel & Kayo Team Up For Sports Streaming Package
EXCLUSIVE: Foxtel To Launch New iQ5 With SmartHouse Controls
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telstra Junks Postpaid Mobile Plans
Latest News Telstra
/
February 9, 2021
/
Business Confidence Jumps During January
Latest News
/
February 9, 2021
/
Will Harvey Norman Hand Back Millions IN COVID-19 Handouts, Record Profits Tipped
Latest News
/
February 9, 2021
/
Fletcher Ballyhoos Oz 5G Speeds
5G
/
February 9, 2021
/
Apple iPhone 12 Magnets Could Interfere With Cardiac Devices
Apple Latest News
/
February 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telstra Junks Postpaid Mobile Plans
Latest News Telstra
/
February 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Telstra is killing off its postpaid mobile plans, moving all postpaid customers to upfront payments over the coming months. The...
Read More