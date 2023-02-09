HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nine Snatches Olympic Games From Seven

Nine Snatches Olympic Games From Seven

By | 9 Feb 2023

The Nine Network will broadcast the Olympic Games and Winter Olympics until 2032 in a deal worth $315 million.

Under the deal, Nine will have exclusive broadcast rights across the board — free-to-air, streaming, pay TV, and subscription audio — for five Olympic Games: Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028, and Brisbane in 2032, plus the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina 2026, and 2030.

Nine’s Chairman Peter Costello said the decision to acquire the rights “reflects our long term strategy to offer premium content across all Nine’s platforms.

“I am delighted that Nine will be showing the Olympic Games across the Nine Network, 9Now and Stan from Paris 2024 through to the culmination in Brisbane in 2032.”

CEO Mike Sneesby adds: “These rights complement our recently renewed partnerships with the NRL and Tennis Australia at a time when live sport continues to demonstrate its ability to drive strong growth in streaming audiences and strength in FTA TV consumption. Importantly, this deal enables Nine to make the Olympic Games accessible to all of Australia, across more platforms than ever before.”

 


