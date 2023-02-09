HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Ebay Latest To Announce Mass Layoffs

Ebay Latest To Announce Mass Layoffs

By | 9 Feb 2023

Ebay will lay off 4 per cent of its global workforce as it joins numerous other tech titans in the mass culling spree.

The e-commerce giant will lay off 500 employees, which CEO Jamie Iannone puts down to the “current macroeconomic situation around the world”.

“Today’s actions are designed to strengthen our ability to deliver better end-to-end experiences for our customers and to support more innovation and scale across our platform,” Iannone told employees in an open letter.

“They also help us make sure we’re concentrating on where we can make the biggest impact, including expanding focus categories, creating trusted experiences and investing in new technologies.”

It is unknown how this will impact Australian staffing; we have contacted Ebay Australia and will update the story as we find out more.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Zoom Cuts 1,300 Jobs As Pandemic Glow Fades
Google Gearing Up To Fire 10,000 Workers
Amazon Begins Mass Staff Cuts
Asana Lays Off 9% Of Global Workforce
Twitter Fires 4,400 More Workers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sennheiser Launches Latest HD 600 Series Headphones
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
LG Reveals New LED Cinema Screen Brand ‘Miraclass’
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
Netflix Reveals Measures To Curb Password Sharing
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
Disney To Cull 7,000 Jobs In $8 Billion Restructure
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
World Cup And Midterms Drive Strong Fox Q2 Revenue
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sennheiser Launches Latest HD 600 Series Headphones
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Sennheiser has updated its HD 600 series with a new flagship headphone: HD 660S2 worth $863 which will be available...
Read More