Ebay will lay off 4 per cent of its global workforce as it joins numerous other tech titans in the mass culling spree.

The e-commerce giant will lay off 500 employees, which CEO Jamie Iannone puts down to the “current macroeconomic situation around the world”.

“Today’s actions are designed to strengthen our ability to deliver better end-to-end experiences for our customers and to support more innovation and scale across our platform,” Iannone told employees in an open letter.

“They also help us make sure we’re concentrating on where we can make the biggest impact, including expanding focus categories, creating trusted experiences and investing in new technologies.”

It is unknown how this will impact Australian staffing; we have contacted Ebay Australia and will update the story as we find out more.