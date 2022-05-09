Nine has tapped Telstra’s executive of strategic partners and devices, Rebecca Haagsma, as its new chief product officer.

Nine’s product team works alongside its technology team, headed up by chief technology and information officer Damian Cronan.

Haagsma will be tasked with taking “a strategic approach to how the consumer and customer is placed at the centre of Nine’s media business” with technology and the changing nature of media businesses key to this role.

“The competitive set I focus most on is YouTube, Facebook and Netflix, and they all have product and technology at the core of what they do,” explains Nine chief digital officer Alex Parsons.

“Our strategy is to ensure product and technology continues to accelerate as a key competitive differentiator for the Nine business.

“Our objective is to continue to deliver world-class consumer and customer experiences. We create world-class content and we must ensure that the consumption of that amazing content is on world-class platforms in line with or, better yet, ahead of our consumer and customer expectations.”

Rebecca Haagsma will join Nine in early July, after spending six-and-a-half years at Telstra. Haagsma was previously director of 9Now.

“Since I left Nine a number of years ago, I’ve been exposed to a broad range of product and tech at Telstra,” Haagsma said.

“I’ve had a terrific time at Telstra where I have learnt and developed a great deal, but I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to return to Nine and help it double down on its transformational journey to being a truly digital company,” Ms Haagsma said.”