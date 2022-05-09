HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Gold-Plated Nintendo Wii for Queen Elizabeth II Goes Up For Auction

By | 9 May 2022

A one-of-a-kind gold-plated Nintendo Wii that was build by game dev studio THQ in 2009 to be gifted to Queen Elizabeth II has gone up for auction. The Queen, who has no history as an avid gamer, did not end up with the console when it was gifted due to the strict gifting policies of Buckingham Palace. The console was returned to THQ, who had built it as a promotional item for the launch of ‘Big Family Games’.

The console is currently owned by Dutch Collector, Don, who acquired it when THQ went bankrupt in 2013.

This is the second time the console has been put up for Auction, after it was listed on eBay in October last year with a price of $300,000 USD. The account was shut down after the price was flagged.

This time, Don has listed the console through Goldin, and the auction will run until May 21st.

The console itself does have signs of age with gold chipping and is no longer viable as a modern gaming device due to the closure of the Wii Shop in 2019. As a result, it will most likely find its way into the hands of another collector, appreciative of its royal history. Currently, it is hard to say whether the auction will reach the target of $300,000 USD.


