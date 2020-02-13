Nikon D6 Flagship DSLR Hits Oz In March

Nikon Australia has announced a March availability of its new professional-grade flagship DSLR camera, the D6, which according to the company, offers the “most powerful AF in its history”.

Ideal for the world of sports and photojournalism, the D6 offers cutting-edge features to meet even the most gruelling demands of the industry.

Built around a 20.8MP full-frame CMOS sensor, the Nikon D6 comes packed with heightened low-light performance, powerful agility and reliability, advanced 4K UHD multimedia capabilities, and a 14fps mechanical shutter frame rate.

Despite the release announcement, there is still no confirmation on local pricing, although it will cost $6,500 in US markets, so expect it to cost a pretty penny.

“The D6 reinforces Nikon’s DSLR advantage in sports photojournalism. The rapid movements of athletes can be beautifully captured by its quick reactions, without hesitation or interruption in the crucial moments,” said John Young, general manager of marketing for Nikon Australia.

“Speed in accuracy, operability, communication and transmission, this is the D6 – it leaves nothing to change.”

The D6 has a newly developed 105-point AF system in which all the focus points utilise cross-type sensors and all points are selectable. According to Nikon, AF coverage 1.6x denser than the D5.

It also comes with expanded focus detection range, increasing the detection area for single point AF and dynamic area AF, for easier focus on a subject even when outside the focus point.

The D6 comes with a new EXPEED 6 image processor, a 14fps mechanical shutter with full AF and AE, and can shoot completely silent at 10.5fps.cFOr faster frame rates, the D6 is able to take 2MP images at around 60fps and 8MP images at 30fps in Live View mode.

It supports the same 1000BASE-T Ethernet standard as the D5, with an approximate 15% increase in transmission speed. For wireless networking, it has built-in 2.4- and 5-GHz Wi-Fi, or traditional wireless transfer using the optional WT-6 Wireless Transmitter.

The D6 also employs a USB-Type C connector for faster direct-to-PC file transfer rates than the D5.