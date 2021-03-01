HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nextbase Appoints Acer Veteran As Oz Head of Sales

Nextbase Appoints Acer Veteran As Oz Head of Sales

By | 1 Mar 2021
,

Benjamin Sinica, a consumer electronics industry veteran with 20 years of experience at companies such as Sharp, HP, and Acer, has been named as the first head of sales for dash cam manufacturer Nextbase in Australia and NZ.

Benjamin Sinica, Nextbase.

Sinica spent 12 years at Acer, including four as its national sales manager; at Nextbase, he will lead relations with retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, Camera House, and Repco, as well as seeking additional opportunities as Nextbase looks to expand its footprint.

According to Richard Browning, Nextbase Managing Director, Sinica’s appointment is part of the manufacturer’s “on track” brand launch.

“Australians and New Zealanders take their road safety extremely seriously and they don’t substitute on quality, and our sales reflect that.

“Rather than resting on our laurels and enjoying results which exceed initial forecast, we want to ensure we are shouting from the rooftops about the unique features of our Dash Cams, and how much extra security they give you on the road, and having Ben on the ground ‘down under’ allows us to do that,” he said.

Nextbase dash cams are distributed in Australia by Aqipa. Its current flagship model is the 622GW (above), which includes 4K video with image stabilisation; Alexa voice control built-in; emergency SOS alerts; and the what3words location system.

, ,
