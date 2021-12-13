HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > News Corp Bet On Sports With New Bookmaking Arm

News Corp Bet On Sports With New Bookmaking Arm

By | 13 Dec 2021

News Corp Australia is “in the final stages” of securing a partnership that will see it launch a bookmaking business – likely to be a lucrative gamble given the company’s heavy investment in sporting content.

Announcing to the SMH, who quote “multiple wagering sources”, the partner will provide the technology infrastructure, while News Corp will provide the clout.

Given the company’s strong Kayo offering, on top of Foxtel’s continued investment in 4K broadcasting of sports, including the recent Ashes test, such a product could sit neatly within either product, providing an ecosystem to place bets on its 50 different code offerings, all without leaving the app.

Foxtel already quotes live sports betting odds during some games. New Corp also owns Punters.com.au and Racenet, both racing bet sites that take commissions from third-party betting companies.

ARLC chairman and Racing NSW boss Peter V’landys is hotly tipped to head up the new enterprise, but denied this to SMH.

“I have not received an approach from News Corp about the joint venture or had any talks about leading the company. In fact, I have no discussions whatsoever about the matter,” Mr V’landys said.

 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Another Telco Gets Into Streaming TV Market
Global Streaming Giants Fight Local Content Quota Calls
Kayo Summer Of Cricket Gets Bigger With Original Shows
Australian Streaming Video War Gets Hotter
Kayo, Binge Now On LG Smart TVs
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

M&K Sound Redefine Bass With THX-Certified Subwoofers
Latest News
/
December 13, 2021
/
Android Gaming Comes To Windows, With ‘Google Play Games’ App
Latest News
/
December 13, 2021
/
Apple Closes In On US$3 Trillion Valuation
Apple Display Latest News
/
December 13, 2021
/
Panasonic Launch Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera Range In Australia
Latest News
/
December 13, 2021
/
Factory Collapse Kills Amazon Workers, Highlights Phone Ban
Latest News
/
December 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

M&K Sound Redefine Bass With THX-Certified Subwoofers
Latest News
/
December 13, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
If you’re after supreme bass action in either home or professional environments, the latest M&K Sound X+ series subwoofers –...
Read More