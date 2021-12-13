HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Photos Gets Into Holiday Mode With Improvements

By | 13 Dec 2021

Because our camera button gets a serious workout during the holiday period, Google have been at work getting Google Photos into the spirit, with a new People & Pets widget, as well as an update to the Cinematic Photos feature.

People & Pets will let Android users personalise their home screen with any person or pet they want, choosing up to 10 of either for inclusion, that can then be displayed in one of six frame types you can pick.

Just tap the widget to go to a photo in the Google Photos app, and the it will pick a new photo to showcase on your homescreen.

As for the improved Cinematic Photos, this sees any areas in the background of a pic get filled in with convincing detail via machine learning.

This provides more realistic results, expanding the range of virtual camera movement, though it’s not up to you – Google Photos has to decide when it will do it.

