New Xbox Series X Gaming Console Set To Be Key To Last Quarter Sales For JB Hi Fi

Microsoft will this week reveal more about their all new 4K Xbox Series X console but there may be some bad news due to COVID-19, we will not know until this week’s announcement.

The big software Company will give an online demonstration that will include snippets of real-time gameplay, with the Company set to claim that their new processor is a ‘game changer’

The Series X will incorporate an AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores which run at 3.8GHz each in addition to a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 12 teraflops of power.

In addition to the heavy processing power, Microsoft said it will also have room for removable storage in the back of the console – specifically 1TB removable expansion cards.

‘Overall, I think we’re in line with where we thought we would be,’ Xbox’s Phil Spencer told CNBC.

On the other hand, Spencer said that game production could be a different story altogether, meaning some titles may take longer to materialize than previously anticipated.

Microsoft said it will showcase third-party titles but only plans to reveal its own games in at the end of the financial year June 2020

The release will be a welcome product for the likes of JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys with the October November possibly slipping into December 2020.

In Australia consumer electronics retailers are banking on several new products to reinvigorate sales following the COVID-19 shutdown.

While an upcoming showcase of real-time gameplay will be a major reveal, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has previously announced that the upcoming console will have 12 teraflop of GPU performance, which is two times more powerful than the latest Xbox One X and four times more powerful than the specs of the original Xbox One.

One of the big advantages is the inclusion of a solid-state hard drive, which allows users to pause and resume multiple games instantly.

As was previously revealed, this means that players will also be able to instantly start playing their favourite games even after a system reboot.

Microsoft has also previously said that the Series X will run games at 4K resolution with the possibility of running 8K resolution with frame rates of up to 120 frames-per-second.