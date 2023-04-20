HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New TCL TVs Up To 896 Mini LED Dimming Zones, 2000 Nits

By | 20 Apr 2023

TCL’s 2023 range of TVs stars the high-end C845 with up to 896 mini LED dimming zones, an improved video processor, 240Hz 1080p support, and Google TV.

Added to this, the mid-range C745 (55, 65, 75 inches) and C845 (55, 65, 75, 85 inches) will compete with Samsung’s Neo QLED LCD models and Sony’s X90L and mini LED LCD X95L.

TCL produce their own panels under subsidiary company CSOT. They are currently the only manufacturer of a 98″ LCD panel.

Besides a brighter panel, the C845 has a new video processor, the AiPQ 3.0. This adds improvements in HDR tone-mapping and HDR processing in general. You’ll find the same processor in the C745. Both enhance gaming features, such as support for 144Hz at 4K resolution or 240Hz at 1080p resolution.

There’s also a new GameBar 2.10, which brings quick access to gaming-related settings. There are also two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K 120HZ (OR144Hz) and VRR input from PC or gaming consoles.

This will also be TCL’s first unit to be Matter-compatible, so you’ll be able to control it with Matter controllers, making it handy for the Matter future.



