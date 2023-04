Taiwan headquartered Optoma are releasing two new short-throw laser projectors, the ZW350ST and ZH350ST, designed to bring dependable image tech to multiple pro settings.

Both of these units bring new features, such as DuraCore lasers with as much as 30,000 hours of operation, as well as an IP6X certified optical engine, dynamic contrast ratio of 2,0000,000:1, plus portrait and 360° operation.