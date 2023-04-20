Scentre Group could lock the new David Jones owner out of its department stores after sending eight breach of lease notices to new owner Anchorage Group.

According to the AFR, the Westfield owner is unconvinced that Anchorage, who took ownership of the department store giant, is fit to take over the long-term lease agreements struck between Scentre and Woolworths Group, the former South African owner of the beleaguered chain.

There are 19 David Jones stores in Westfield shopping centres.

Scentre is within its right to void the lease agreements, given the change of control.

Street Talk is suggesting that the $100 million purchase figure bandied around for David Jones at the time of sale was actually closer to $80 million, with only $40 million coming outright from Anchorage, with the remainder being debt to lenders such as Commonwealth Bank.

This lack of initial investment is being touted as a reason Scentre is unhappy with the lease transfer.

It has sent at least eight formal breach notices to David Jones’ new owners, and may terminate the agreements.