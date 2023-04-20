HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Westfield Owner Hits David Jones With Lease Breach Notices

Westfield Owner Hits David Jones With Lease Breach Notices

By | 20 Apr 2023

Scentre Group could lock the new David Jones owner out of its department stores after sending eight breach of lease notices to new owner Anchorage Group.

According to the AFR, the Westfield owner is unconvinced that Anchorage, who took ownership of the department store giant, is fit to take over the long-term lease agreements struck between Scentre and Woolworths Group, the former South African owner of the beleaguered chain.

There are 19 David Jones stores in Westfield shopping centres.

Scentre is within its right to void the lease agreements, given the change of control.

Street Talk is suggesting that the $100 million purchase figure bandied around for David Jones at the time of sale was actually closer to $80 million, with only $40 million coming outright from Anchorage, with the remainder being debt to lenders such as Commonwealth Bank.

This lack of initial investment is being touted as a reason Scentre is unhappy with the lease transfer.

It has sent at least eight formal breach notices to David Jones’ new owners, and may terminate the agreements.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Aussie Easter Spend Fails To Outpace Inflation
Coles
Coles Credit Card Holder Data Stolen In Latitude Attack
Latitude Sent Ransom Demand, Says It Won’t Pay
Will Globite Luggage Face Problems With Their Direct Sell Strategy?
Shoppers Up 17% In Westfield Malls, Longtime Chairman Departs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:Former Cygnett CEO Still Owns 25% Of The Company ‘I will Still Be Involved’
Latest News
/
April 20, 2023
/
Two New Optoma Short-Throw Laser Projectors
Latest News
/
April 20, 2023
/
New TCL TVs Up To 896 Mini LED Dimming Zones, 2000 Nits
Latest News
/
April 20, 2023
/
BNPL Company Zip Will Be Profitable FY24
Latest News
/
April 20, 2023
/
Aussie Easter Spend Fails To Outpace Inflation
Latest News
/
April 20, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:Former Cygnett CEO Still Owns 25% Of The Company ‘I will Still Be Involved’
Latest News
/
April 20, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Former Cygnett CEO Paul Santoro who left the role this week claims he will still be involved in the Company...
Read More