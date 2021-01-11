Swann’s new 4K NVR Enforcer home security kit, featuring patent-pending flashing red and blue lights, has been lauded with a CES 2021 Innovation Award.

The kit includes an eight-channel NVR wired security system with four Bullet and two Dome Enforcer cameras, fitted with red and blue flashing lights.

Features include 4K video, Night2Day colour night vison, True Detect heat and motion-sensing, two-way talk, face recognition, vehicle detection, free recording, and the ability to integrate with other Swann home security products via app. The manufacturer bills it as a commercial-grade surveillance system for home consumers.

Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann Communications, said the device is a first look into Swann’s 2021 product offering.

“We are honoured that the judges of the CES Innovation Awards feel our new Enforcer Kit showcases innovative design and engineering features,” he said.

The kit has no ongoing subscription fees by default; however, customers can also subscribe to the Swann Secure+ service plan, which offers features such as longer cloud recording, rich notifications, extended warranty, and insurance protection.

Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced.