Lenovo has introduced a new affordable, 23.8-inch gaming monitor which is aimed at casual gamers and professional workers alike.

The Lenovo L24i-30 is a WLED monitor with a tri-borderless design which has been described as 3-side NearEdgeless.

The Chinese-owned company says the L24i-30 is targeted towards casual gamers and professional workers who want a monitor which can be used for both entertainment and work purposes.

The 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time will be ideal for gamers, while the 350 nits of brightness, 75% NTSC colour gamut and TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort mode is perfect for extended use.

Other features include a nifty little phone holder at the base of the monitor. The groove can hold a smartphone upright for gamers wanting to multitask or professionals taking video calls while also browsing the web.

The L24i-30 ships with an HDMI port along with a VGA connector and a 3.5mm audio port. The monitor supports a VESA mount, can be tilted back to 22° and forward to 5°. The maximum power consumption is just 23.5W.

It is priced at just over $200 AUD (US$160) and is set to be globally available in March 2021.

Lenovo also announced the L27e-30, a 27-inch screen with the same features of the 24-inch model for $US190 ($A250).