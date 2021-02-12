HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Sub-$500 TCL 5G Smartphone Has Cutting Edge Display & Is Already Winning Awards

By | 12 Feb 2021

TCL is set to roll out a new sub $500 5G smartphone which is set to also include a new display technology with some US media describing it as “The best 5G mid-range phone” to hit the market this year.

TCL are a display powerhouse; they were the first TV brand to reveal and then incorporate into their TV’s Mini LED TV technology with their innovative display technology now being built into devices set to be sold in Australia.

The Company is already the #2 supplier of TV’s in the world and periodically is #1 in the USA.

At CES 2021 their new smartphone range won awards.

Apart from new display technology the TCL 20 5G device incorporates the 8nm Snapdragon 690, 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 4500mAh capacity battery.

Android Headlines in the USA claimed that the TCL 20 5G screen here is going to be better than just about anything available in the mid-range bracket this year.

In Australia, several brands are concentrating on 4G due to ranging and pricing issues.

The new display technology is built into a 6.67-inch panel that is rated at FHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) and supports HDR10.

Also built into the device is the NXTVISION technology, offering SDR-to-HDR real-time conversion.

The display technology is also built into several other TCL smartphones being released this quarter.

The TCL proprietary NXTVISION display technology automatic adjustment to brightness, colour temperature, and more based on the surrounding environment and lighting.

Then artificial Intelligence built into the new TCL smartphones has been significantly improved during the past 12 months and now includes several new tools and capability.

The new AI delivers better control touch interactions when the screen is touched. It can recognise false touches when placed in a pocket or accidently tapped.

The Best of CES Award given to the TCL smartphones was up against tough competition from the likes of Samsung with their A Series as well as product from several Chinese smartphone manufacturers.

According to TCL management in Australia the new devices which ChannelNews has already seen will be available shortly.

From an initial first look we were impressed by not only the design and the display but the speed that the device delivered which for the price will make this device a highly competitive 5G.

To see the new smartphone visit this TCL site.

 

David Richards
