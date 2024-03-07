HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Smart Thermostat Unveiled By Carrier

New Smart Thermostat Unveiled By Carrier

By | 7 Mar 2024

Carrier has revealed a new addition to its connected controls range, the 24V thermostat, which is being called the Carrier Smart Thermostat.

It made its debut at the International Builders’ Show (IBS), which took place in Las Vegas.

The device was created while considering homeowner needs and preferences, which include a clean, contemporary design.

It supports accessories, integrates with smart home systems, and has an optional 5-year warranty once it’s been connected. A 2-year warranty is available out of the box.

The Carrier Smart Thermostat, based on consumer feedback, was designed to install quickly and easily with a C-wire adaptor, and can work with 4-wire systems.

It has fast access QR codes and instructions to minimise the start-up delays, and there are multiple modes to choose from for total homeowner control, which are available from the unit and via the Carrier Home App.

Thermostat functions are visible via a display, which is readable in low and full light conditions.

Vice President & General Manager of Residential HVAC at Carrier, Nick Arch said, “Our patent-pending installation design coupled with tool-free wire connections and staggered terminal connectors provides easy install, removal, and access to the control panel for servicing later.”

“We’re pleased to offer our customers a smart thermostat with competitive zoning capabilities and accessory support that meets their needs at a competitive price. The Carrier Smart Thermostat is a win-win for installers, dealers, and homeowners everywhere.”

Units are expected to begin shipping in Q2, this year, with pricing and availability still to be revealed.



